BOWMONT Angus stud principal Sam King was ecstatic to sell all bulls offered at his stud's first on-property Angus bull sale.
After its first two bull sales were forced online due to COVID-19 the last two years, this was the first Angus sale the stud was able to host with people in attendance.
The Tatyoon-based stud offered 53 bulls and sold the lot, to an average of $14,962, which was particularly impressive given this was 20 more bulls than they had offered in previous years.
The top-priced bull of the sale was Lot 20, Bowmont Paratrooper S056, which made $40,000.
The July 2021-drop bull was sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and out of Bowmont Wilcoola N014, and recorded estimated breeding values of +1.8 birth weight, +51 200-day weight, +89 400-day weight, +106 600-day weight, and an eye muscle area of +8.3 square centimetres.
The bull was bought by Mundarlo Angus, Tarcutta, NSW, who made the purchase sight unseen, relying on the experienced eye of their stock agent Jenny O'Sullivan, Elders.
This was the first time Mundarlo had purchased from Bowmont, and the stud's owner Ron Blyth said the bull had impressive figures and a reputable sire.
"We were interested in his feet, he's got very good feet, and a very good top line," Mr Blyth said.
"He is a very nice bull with good overall figures."
He said Mundarlo was previously a fully commercial beef operation, only breeding bulls for themselves, but in recent years they had started selling bulls to others.
"We had our first bull sale this year in August and sold 35 two-year-old bulls which was a great result," he said.
He said the Bowmont bull would most likely be used as a back-up bull in a comprehensive artificial insemination program.
Mr King believed the top-priced bull was a "very complete bull".
"He's really structurally sound, very deep, extremely quiet, and has really balanced figures," he said.
He said three of the four top-priced bulls were sold to stud operations who were first-time buyers.
The second top-priced bull, which made $30,000, was sold to a repeat commercial client Paul Rogers, Holbrook, NSW, while the third top-priced bull, Lot 3, made $28,000, to Bongongo Angus, Coolac, NSW, and the fourth top-priced bull, Lot 10, was sold to Bridgewater Angus, Black Mountain, NSW, for $26,000.
"We've sold seedstock bulls in the past, and there were probably a few studs who missed out on buying at this sale," he said.
"It's definitely good to get that seedstock support, but the backbone of our business is commercial buyers.
"We sold bulls from King Island, Tas, to as far north as west of Bundaberg, Qld."
He said a new priority of the stud was offering yearling bulls, as opposed to 18-month-old bulls that they sold previously.
"I think that's the way of the future, breeding well-prepared yearling bulls that are capable of good work once they go to their new properties," he said.
"People get to access the newer genetics earlier, and don't have to deal with the mature body weight as a result of being used the year earlier."
He said it was great to be able to have people attend the auction in person this year.
"It's our first time back in the auction ring after two AuctionsPlus sales, and it makes a huge difference being able to interact with clients physically," he said.
Elders stud stock agent Ross Milne said the market absorbed the stud's extra bulls without any problems.
"It's certainly a program that is growing," Mr Milne said.
"It was a very good sale, with a total clearance and great average.
"There was very strong stud interest and commercial interest, which was pleasing."
He said there were about 50 registered buyers in attendance, as well as 30-40 viewers logged on through AuctionsPlus.
"They were a very good group of yearling bulls that was presented," he said.
