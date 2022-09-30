Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bowmont Angus stud sells all bulls in increased offering

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated September 30 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam and Jane King, Bowmont Angus, Tatyoon, with Ross Milne, Elders, and Jenny O'Sullivan, Elders, and the top-priced bull. Picture supplied.

*Total clearance of 53 bulls sold to $40,000, av $14,962

BOWMONT Angus stud principal Sam King was ecstatic to sell all bulls offered at his stud's first on-property Angus bull sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

National sheep and wool writer and rural property writer

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.