A BALDRIDGE 38 Special son set a new on-property record for Rosewhite-based Alpine Angus today.
The February 2021-drop bull, Alpine 38 Special S021, was a stand-out bull in the sale's 59-bull catalogue, with semen retained by Alpine.
S021 had a +3.4 birth weight, +137 600-day weight, +20 milk and +7.0 eye muscle area.
He was secured by Western Australian-based Arkle Angus, Munglinup, for a huge price tag of $120,000.
The second top-priced bull of the sale was Alpine Elevator S049, knocked down to Cascade Angus, Tamworth, NSW, for $62,000.
S049 was another February 2021-drop bull, by homebred sire Alpine Elevator M268 and out of the well-known Blackbird cow line.
Alpine Angus stud manager Chris Oswin said the results of the sale were "just wow".
