Arkle Angus buys top Alpine Angus bull at stud sale

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:15am
Peter Godbolt, Nutrien, Jim Delany, Alpine Angus, Rosewhite, with Paul, Siobhan and Beatrice Cowan, Arkle Angus, Munglinup, WA, and the $120,000 bull.

*Total clearance of 59 bulls sold to $120,000, av $15,678

A BALDRIDGE 38 Special son set a new on-property record for Rosewhite-based Alpine Angus today.

