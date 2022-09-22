A bull, which "hit the mark on every front" made the top price of $50,000 at this year's Paringa Livestock Angus and Stabiliser spring sale, Yea.
The top-priced bull, lot 3, Paringa Bonus S106 was subject to a bidding war between an on-property buyer, World Wide Sires and one from Queensland, seeking to purchase through AuctionsPlus.
Mundarlo Angus, Tarcutta, NSW prevailed, with a share going to WWS.
WWS sales manager Dale Edwards said the company was looking at the bull's docility. .
"We were looking at the bull's docility," Mr Edwards said.
"We market Bonus, the sire, so the semen is really limited on him.
"We just thought, maybe, he's the next step - the docility, the foot quality and the numbers set on this bull really matched.
"He will go down to Holbrook breeders, NSW, and we'll get him on collection and get some early semen out into the spring."
Mr Edwards said a lot of producers were shying away from "stirry" bulls.
"This bull also matches up with EMA and IMF, so you get the best of both worlds," he said.
"He is a calving ease bull, so he hits the mark on every front, really."
Mr Edwards said he didn't know who the underbidder was "but we were prepared to go a lot higher".
The July, 2021-drop bull was sired by USA 19169335 Sydgen Bonus 8084 out of HKFP26 Paringa Global P26.
The bull had Trans Tasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures of a direct calving ease of 5.6 per cent, birthweight of 3.5 kilograms, a 200-day weight of +55kg, a 400-day weight of +101kg and a 600-day weight of +129kg.
His scrotal circumference was 39cm and he weighed 522kg on September 14.
Bonus S106 had an eye muscle area of 10.4 square centimetres, a rib measurement of +0.3 millimetres, a rump of -1`1mm and a retail beef yield of +0.9.
His Intramuscular fat measurement was +3.7pc.
Bulls went to six states, with one going as far away as Rockhampton, in central Queensland, as well as within Victoria, to Tasmanian, South Australian and NSW properties.
Repeat buyers Karn Station, Benalla, and Lyndavale Station, Ghan, Northern Territory picked up several bulls each.
Paringa's co-principal Tom Lawson said it was nice to have high prices and good averages but he was more pleased with the range of buyers.
"A lot of them are integrated companies that have bene with us for a long time," Mr Lawson said.
"They are pretty smart operators, it's pretty exciting."
Mr Lawson said genomics had been a "game-changer' for the stud.
"I think we are making better decisions, with our sires earlier, so that's accelerating things," he said.
"We have been consistent with our management and making sure the bulls are healthy - they tested really well, there is consistency right they way through.
"We can get the best breeds and put them together, I think we are creating better Angus because of our composite program."
He said he was surprised WWS had shown an interest in the bull.
"Bonus has become an elite sire, in that there is no wastage out of the Texas Global cow," he said.
The second top-priced bull was lot 5, Paringa Bonus S92.
Stabiliser bulls sold to a top of $19,000.
Ray White GTSM auctioneer James Brown said the Lawsons had done a lot of work and the bulls were both visually and "on paper" in front of what was offered last year.
"The cattle spoke for themselves." Mr Brown said.
There were a number of repeat, volume buyers and new purchasers, he said.
The auction was conducted by Ray White GTSM interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
