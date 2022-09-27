Border Leicester breeder Will Schilling says he was "absolutely rapt" to record a total clearance at his second on-property ram sale on Tuesday, despite the average dipping below last year's figure.
The Glenlee Park Border Leicester stud principal sold his draft of 73 rams to a top price of $6000 to average $1990.
Mr Schilling has bred Border Leicesters since 2009 and opted to hold his first sale in 2021 alongside his partner, Billie Barber, at their Dimboola property.
"It was back a bit on last year but you can't expect it to be sky high every year," he said.
"We're still absolutely rapt to get a total clearance thanks to return and first-time clients.
"It's also good to bring the average back a bit because it allows a few more opportunities for buyers."
READ MORE:
The top-priced ram, Lot 3, was bought by the Geue family of Vanita Border Leicester, Poll Dorset & White Suffolk Rams, Kingston, SA, for $6000.
"The $6000 ram is a pretty complete package with plenty of bone and he's a 'stand up and look over the pen sort of sheep'," Mr Schilling said.
Kingston buyer Nathan Geue, who runs the stud with his parents, Anthony and Sharon Geue, said it was the second ram in a matter of months the family had bought from Glenlee Park.
"We bought one ram from Will at the Bendigo sale at the end of August," Nathan said.
"I think Will has good sheep with consistent wool throughout his whole flock and this top-priced ram was no different.
"All his sheep are structurally correct."
The SA stud runs about 220 stud ewes and sells between 80-90 Border Leicester rams a year.
The ram will be joined to 50-60 younger ewes in March 2023.
"He's a very similar type of ram to what we're already breeding so he will match in well," Nathan said.
"It is a completely different bloodline compared to what we've used in the past and that was also one reason we bought him.
"We've been looking at Will's sheep for about five years now, but were unable to get to Victoria in the last two years due to the lockdowns."
The sale started with the second top-priced ram, Lot 1, which was knocked down to stud buyers PA & SK Huf, Glencott stud, Warrnambool, for $5000.
"He is a neat, smart, correct sheep with good wool and very alert," Mr Schilling said.
Geoff and Diane Allan, Melrose, Mathoura, NSW, were among the volume buyers and bought 19 rams via AuctionsPlus.
"We've bought Retallack bloodlines for 25 or 30 years and know that Will's rams are based off these genetics," Mr Allan said.
"We wanted to support a young person in the industry and plan to join them to Merino ewes as part of our first-cross ewe operation."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.