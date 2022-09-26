Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Victoria Valley stud Rock-Bank Merinos sets new top average, total clearance at on-farm sale

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
Updated September 26 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

**Rock-Bank had a total clearance of 47 rams to $10,000, av $3064

**Rockbank South had a total clearance of 17 rams sold to $3000 (thrice), av $1765

A bullish mix of local and interstate buyers pushed bidding at the 21st Rock-Bank Merino and Poll Merino stud sale with rams selling to $10,000 on the way to setting a new stud record of $3064.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Editor

Editor of Australian Dairyfarmer.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.