Brendary's inaugural sale sells to $3000 for a stud ram, but ewes generated most interest

By Philippe Perez
September 26 2022 - 1:00am
Brendary co-stud principals David and Carey Brennan, Gil Gil with Scott Norman, Moyston with a number of his top ewe purchases at Brendary's inaugural sale.

* 28 of 29 Australian White stud ewes sold to $2100, av $1710

* Total clearance of 12 stud Australian White stud ewes with lambs at foot sold to $2600, av $2183

* 2 of 5 Australian White stud rams sold to $3000, av $1500

* 31 of 65 Australian White flock rams sold to $2200, av $1622

THE inaugural Australian White sale for Brendary, Gil Gil, had plenty of competition from a pick of interstate and local buyers purchasing a combination stud ewes with lambs at foot, stud rams and flock rams.

