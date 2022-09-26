THE inaugural Australian White sale for Brendary, Gil Gil, had plenty of competition from a pick of interstate and local buyers purchasing a combination stud ewes with lambs at foot, stud rams and flock rams.
Two stud rams sold for the top price of $3000 each.
One of those stud rams, Lot 147, 21617 TW, was sold to South Australia's Campbells Farming via AuctionsPlus, while the other, Lot 148, 21457TW sold to Tony Francis, Geelong.
Both of them had been sired by Tattykeel's T181374 and their dam for Lot 147, 21617 TW, being Brendary's B18015 and the dam of Lot 148, 21457TW being Brendary's B18021.
Both of those dams were sired by Tattykeel's T161172.
Co-stud principal Carey Brennan said the first sale was "nerve-wrecking" but felt it was a decent auction overall.
READ MORE:
"The ewes sold well and I thought they would, but the rams I thought could be hit and miss but it was a pretty good for a few sale," she said.
"I thought there would be a bit more online action, but this was pretty good to start things off with at our stud and overall was pleased overall."
Ms Brennan said the Australian Whites - who are a shedding breed - were currently heading from their winter to summer coats and that her stud focuses on showing their sheep to show how they would look in the paddock.
"People look at Australian Whites and think 'they are all hair' but like everybody, they get cold in winter and they produce a very short pelt which comes out and they clean up well," she said.
She also said she focused on the breed as she had enough of shearing too and were easy to handle.
"It's hard to get shearers, and it's a lot of work when you were trying to shear sheep and lamb them down, and in a first cross ewe wool is not a big money earner and barely covered our shearing," she said.
"With everything that's happened in the past few years shearers have got more expensive... and it was a no brainer for us to move for something that is shedding."
Brendarey has been operating since 2014 is part of a mixed operaton for Ms Brennan with cropping a big part of her farming operation, and while recent rains have had some studs concerned, "she has seen a lot of dry years" and would not complain too much about the recent wet months.
Campbells Farming were the notable buyer of the day, buying up 15 lots of stud ewes in total along with their top price ram, but they did not get the top priced ewe.
That went for $2600 for two seperate lots of stud ewes with lambs at foot - Lot 105, 19109TW sold to Scott Norman, Moyston and Lot 107, 19128TW sold to CL & RL Nelson, Hawkesdale.
Mr Norman, who runs Moyston Australian White sheep stud said he was interested in their nice line.
"They are just a good even sheep with a big frame and deep bodied type of ewe," he said.
"They are very clean skin with nice new lambs on them,"
Mr Norman had said he regularly checked up on the breeding the genetics of the stud online and wanted big framed sheep to get a bit more size in his own operation.
"I've been following [Brendary] on social media for a couple of years and then I saw the sale up come, and just talked with Carey throughout the week and just came by early to have a good look at them," he said
Mr Norman also praised the clean skins of the ewes as well.
Of the flock rams, an AuctionsPlus buyer from Glenthompson in the Grampians region showed main interest, picking up five lots via AuctionsPlus
The stud also offered three lots of 30 commercial rams each, but all were passed in at the end of the auction.
Nutrien Bendigo stud stock manager Nick Farley said the sale had strong demand for ewes from South Australia and New South Wales buyers along with many buyers from the Wimmera-Malle and the south west of Victoria.
"The ewes and lambs were the highlight of the sale for sure, and the younger ewes were very strong, with many here happy to invest in genetics," he said.
"The [Campbells Farming] buyers would have been particularly attracted to the consistency with the well bodied ewes that were on offer here," he said.
