Dairy survey outlines the significant impact of workforce shortages, facing the sector

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
September 25 2022 - 8:00pm
Dairy Australia regional Services general manager Verity Ingham says workforce shortages in the sector have been compounded by COVID-19 and the nationwide skills shortage. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia.

Dairy Australia has launched a national marketing campaign to attract new workers to the industry, after a survey found 25 per cent of farmers were unable to find labour or access workers with the required skills.

