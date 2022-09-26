Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Garryowen glory for Ebonie Lee of Whittlesea at the Melbourne Royal Show

September 26 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twenty-year-old Whittlesea woman Ebonie Lee has won a prestigious horse competition at the Melbourne Royal Show.

Not since the 1980s has a first-time entrant in the Garryowen taken out the most prestigious horse competition for ladies in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.