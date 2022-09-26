Not since the 1980s has a first-time entrant in the Garryowen taken out the most prestigious horse competition for ladies in Australia.
But this year, 20-year-old Ebonie Lee, Whittlesea, could not believe her ears when it was announced in front of the show horse world that she had taken out the Garryowen Equestrienne Turnout in its 88th year.
The Garryowen is intrinsically linked with Victorian history and this year the Melbourne Royal Show added another horse and rider combination to the history books.
It's named in honour of champion horsewoman Violet Murrell, Mentone, who was the top female jockey, hunting rider, show jumper and horse exhibitor of her day - having won more trophies than any other woman in the world in the 1920s.
She died tragically in a brave attempt to save her horses, including Garryowen, from a fire.
The youngest competitor in the field, Ebonie Lee, rode Wynara Signature, a six-year-old gelding, sired by Wynara Copyright and out of Wynara Simply Irresistible.
"Orlando" as he is known in the stables has been very successful in his first season of showing with winning at Royal Adelaide Show last month.
"I basically grew up on a horse's back," Ebonie said.
"I have been competing at Melbourne Royal Show since I was three and have been very lucky to have a lot of great success here winning the pony turnout when I was 11 then onto winning the Pemberton Turnout twice and the K R Luke turnout twice as well."
"This was my first year competing in the Garryowen but I come from a knowledgeable family with my oldest sister Sherrie Lee competing in it for a few years and placing, and my other sister Briony Lee winning best first year and third place at the last Garryowen, which I actually prepared her horse for."
Second place was awarded to Gippsland rider Elizabeth Krog, another first time competitor, on Warrawee Impressario.
Third place went to Kyabram's Jemima Draper on Bellaire Cartier.
