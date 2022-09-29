Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Kites, Black Baldies and spring-drop lambs feature in contributors' photos

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
September 29 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you fancy yourself as a keen photographer or have something interesting or quirky on your farm, send it in to Stock & Land and have it featured in our weekly Social Media Snapshot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.