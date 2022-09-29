If you fancy yourself as a keen photographer or have something interesting or quirky on your farm, send it in to Stock & Land and have it featured in our weekly Social Media Snapshot.
Regular contributor, photographer and Codrington farmer Edwina Moutray recently travelled through outback Queensland where she captured a flock of kite hawks near Bedourie, Qld.
"They were grazing on an oval being watered by sprinklers," she said.
"I'd never seen hawks grazing before and there would have been at least 20 birds flying in and out.
"The bird life in outback Queensland and NSW is prolific thanks to the rain and abundant landscape."
READ MORE:
Meanwhile, Cam Perdrisat has sent in a photo of his spring-drop lambs soaking up the sun near Lethbridge.
You can follow his YouTube channel Camshaft Farming & Mechanical.
Send your photo with a description to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.