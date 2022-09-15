A Wimmera Merino stud has recorded an $800 jump in its average during a ram sale at Joel Joel on Thursday.
Forest Springs Merino stud sold 72 of its 84 rams on offer to a top price of $8500 to average $2940.
"It was an exceptional sale and up $820 on the average compared to last year," Forest Springs Merino stud principal Bruce Dean said.
"We sold 12 more rams compared to last year's sale and that really drove the increased average."
The addition of five new clients who were prepared to chase the quality rams on offer also bolstered the sale result, while return clients put a floor in the ninth on-property auction.
"We had a handful of new clients who bought between four and six rams, along with regular clients who always support us," Mr Dean said.
"Buyers were from all over the place including Edenhope, Horsham, Ararat, St Arnaud and locally as well.
"I think people are chasing Merinos with good breeding values which are non-mulesed which is what we offer."
The demand for dual-purpose rams was evident when volume buyer Wan Wan Pty, Edenhope, bought six rams to a top price of $3750, while B & G McClelland, St Arnaud, went home with five rams to $4000.
Meanwhile, the top-priced ram was bought by Dave Bibby, Tatyoon, for $8500.
Mr Bibby was also among the volume buyers and bought an additional seven rams during the sale.
"The ram in particular had really good and deeply-crimped wool which is what I like," he said.
"He also has a good square body, carcase and frame and because I'm transferring to a non-mulesed operation, that ram and the other sheep I bought suit that transition."
Mr Bibby said it was the second year he had bought a ram from the Joel Joel stud.
He runs a mixed farm comprising 2500 ewes joined to Merino and White Suffolk rams, as well as a cropping program which includes wheat, canola and hay.
"Last year's ram progeny is only just on the ground but the rams have stood up to my climatic conditions very well and their wool qualities and characteristics haven't changed from the day I bought them," he said.
"The sheep looked terrific and the way they were prepared is a real credit to Bruce."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
