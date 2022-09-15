Stock & Land
Tasmania's Landfall Angus sells bulls across Australia as it sets a new best personal average

Landfall Angus stud principal Frank Archer with top-priced bull buyers Ted and Alison Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy, NSW, with the top-priced Angus bull.

*Total clearance of 241 Angus bulls to $44,000, av $15,486

Two first-time clients from the mid-coast of NSW have walked away with a top-priced bull following Landfall Angus' spring sire sale in Tasmania.

