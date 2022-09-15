Two first-time clients from the mid-coast of NSW have walked away with a top-priced bull following Landfall Angus' spring sire sale in Tasmania.
The $44,000 two-year-old bull - from the Newground N90 progeny - was bought in partnership by Ted and Alison Laurie, Knowla Livestock, Moppy, NSW - Tim and Margaret Vincent, Booragul Angus, Gunnedah, NSW.
The Dilston, Tas, stud sold its complete draft of 241 bulls at auction on Wednesday, including a top-priced $42,000 yearling bull which was purchased by interstate client Sheron Farm, Harvey, WA.
Overall, 98 Angus 2.5-year-old bulls averaged $18,479, while 143 yearling bulls averaged $13,601.
Landfall Angus stud principal Ed Archer, who runs the stud with his brother Frank Archer, said the pair were buoyed by the result after they decided to consign more bulls to the sale.
"We made the decision to increase the number we were going to offer and I think we got the numbers right," he said.
"Volume buyers underpinned the sale, particularly those that are increasing their breeding numbers and those who needed higher numbers of bulls.
"We also had lots of smaller guys who are enjoying the nice time in beef at the moment and are prepared to reinvest into genetics to keep increasing the productivity of their herd."
Buyers were from mainly across Tasmania, while there was strong support from King and Flinders islands as well as interest from the mainland.
"The stud has been going for nearly 80 years now," Mr Archer said.
"It was started by my grandfather, Rob Archer, and that was on a small scale to breed genetics for himself and sell a few to friends.
"When my father Gerald got involved in the early 1980s, the stud enterprise became more of a focus."
The Landfall brothers hold a spring and autumn sale each year which consists of about 450-500 bulls.
"This is our highest average, but we have sold a bull in the past for $75,000 which coincidentally was the sire of the highest-priced bull from this sale," Mr Archer said.
One of the top-priced bull buyers, Ted Laurie, said he was attracted to the $44,000 bull for several reasons.
"He's a really nice, balanced bull with a good dataset and phenotypically, he's very sound," he said.
"He's by a bull called Landfall Newground N90 and we've seen a few of those bulls at different sales.
"Were were looking at an opportunity to buy one of his sons and we actually ended up going away with two full brothers from that sire."
The second sound of the prominent sire sold at auction for $40,000.
"In the scheme of things, it is a bit of money but the cattle industry going forward is looking positive," Mr Laurie said.
"We've made a positive investment in our breeding future."
Mr Laurie sells about 120 bulls through his stud, Knowla Livestock, while the Vincents sell about 100 bulls through their stud.
Mr Laurie, who also runs a commercial herd of 400 cows, said the bull would be used extensively across both operations.
"We'll use this bull in our stud herd and also in our commercial herd through natural mating and artificial insemination," he said.
"He'll be joined in early to mid October to first-calving young cows."
The top-priced $42,000 yearling bull, Landfall Prominent S330, was bought by Sheron Farm, Harvey, WA.
Mr Archer said the bull offered many benefits.
"He is an embryo calf out of one of the stud's high-producing donor cows," he said.
"He has low birth, high growth, low-to-moderate mature weight and really good carcase attributes."
Volume buyers included Markarna Grazing, Flinders Island, which bought 39 Angus mixed-age bulls to a top price of $18,000.
Tiree Trust, Flinders Island, bought 19 mixed-aged bulls to $20,000, while TRT Pastoral Company bought 16 bulls to $12,000.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
