Healthy average and large consistency of bulls at Landfall sale

*210 of 212 bulls sold to $34,000, av $13,933

THE largest ever offering at the 44th on-property sale at Landfall Angus, Launceston, Tas, saw a huge amount of interstate buyer interest, with bulls regularly being sold over $10,000.

The-top priced bull was Lot 55, Landfall New Ground R401, who was bought for $34,000 by Doug and Barbara Tozer, Onslow Angus, Cootamundra, NSW.

The bull was one of 212 bulls being offered at the sale, with 210 being sold to an average of $13,933.

Mr Tozer said he was impressed by the bull's overall balanced structure.

"There was a good amount of balanced figures on the bull, which I liked," he said.

It had been a long time between purchasing from the Landfall for the Tozers.

"I had initially bought females from [the stud] 20 years ago," he said.

"I was helping a client of mine sell cattle at a weaner sale the week before and took the the opportunity to take a look at the Landfall operation, as I did last year.

"I think it's quite a remarkable operation, due to the size of it, its professionalism, and the way the infrastructure there works."

Mr Tozer said he hoped the commercial aspects that Onslow had were carried on by his purchase.

"I'm very strong on feet structure, testicle size and frame, plus the data that goes along with it, and I think this bull has all of those attributes at a good level," he said.

The top-priced bull's estimated breeding values included +4.8 birth weight, +69 200-day weight, +118 400-day weight, +155 600-day weight, and an intramuscular fat of +1.3.

TOP BULL: The top purchase at this year's Landfall Angus on property sale - Lot 55, Landfall New Ground R401 was bought for $34,000 by Doug and Barbara Tozer, Onslow Angus, Cootamundra, NSW.

Landfall Angus stud principal Frank Archer said the large amount of bulls on sale maintained a value proposition in the marketplace, with a view to maintain consistency.

"The outcome of the sale was really a win-win because it was a healthy average for our business but there was really good value for money as well for the purchasers," Mr Archer said.

"It's been a very intensive time to get to this point with a lot of work... so it's really a good reward to get these bulls to sale and have such a strong clearance."

He said mainland business was a big feature of his sale, with 170 of the 210 bulls going interstate.

Despite the large offering, he also said there were no major volume buyers.

Nutrien Tasmania stud stock manager Jock Gibson said many purchasers bought bulls unseen, with around 60 AuctionsPlus buyers.

"It was a very strong sale at the top end, with interest throughout the bulls, especially the Newground bulls," Mr Gibson said.

Mr Gibson also remarked on the eagerness of buying willing to purchase bulls unseen.

"I'd say there was more than 60 people on AuctionsPlus bidding and there was particularly a lot of interstate interest," he said.

"It's great to see a significant amount of bulls headed to the mainland, to as far as Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales, and even to King and Flinders Islands as well."