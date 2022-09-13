Stock & Land
Latest Rabobank survey shows Victorian farmer confidence stays positive, but confidence is falling

By Philippe Perez
Updated September 13 2022 - 8:27pm, first published 8:15am
Rabobank regional manager for northern Victoria Sally Bull says sentiment in Victorian farmers remain relatively high despite concerns over input costs and the threat of a foot and mouth disease incursion .

Excellent seasonal conditions and record dairy prices in Victoria are being offset by concerns around foot and mouth disease (FMD) and rising input costs, according to the Rabobank Rural Confidence Survey for the last quarter.

