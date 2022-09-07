Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Australian lamb markets strengthen with rising throughput

By Leann Dax, National Livestock Reporting Service Reporter
September 7 2022 - 2:00am
Paul and Michelle Carling, Parrakie, SA, sold 181 Malleetech/Carcuma North-blood woolly wether lambs at Murray Bridge, SA, on Monday. Picture by Alisha Fogden.

Lamb markets continue to find form on the back of rising numbers coming into saleyards.

