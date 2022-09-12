The grand champion of the Dorset Horn section of the recent Australasian Dorset Championships believes the rare breed has a good future in Australia.
Dorset Horn breeder Keith Coble, Kei-Vale, Booroola, NSW, said the winning ram was a recently-bought ram that was 98 kilograms, 11-months-old, and was sired by Douglas Downs 371.
"It originally came from the Douglas Downs stud from New Zealand, who produce some really great sheep," Mr Coble said.
"Evan Wright of KP Dorset Horn from up at Bendemeer, NSW, had stored all this old semen.
"So last year he thawed three different lots out to try and get some new genetics going within the breed because there's only 13 registered studs and about 500 ewes left in the whole country."
Mr Coble said he had be working hard to keep the breed alive in Australia.
"There was another young ram down here at the Australasian Dorset Championships that came from the same stud as this one but was by a different ram that were back in the late '90s," he said.
"This one was from the early 2000s, and his father, so storing that semen is really bringing genetics back around again and keeping things alive."
The two other sheep that Mr Coble took along to the exhibition were Dorset Horns which he has bred himself.
He said the season in his region had been a little harsh because of the wet.
"Some of the sheep have been getting a bit slow getting going, but this one was well structured, had plenty of meat, and for a ram for his age, it is sometimes hard to get a big horned ram for over 90kg," he said.
"I hope there'll be some more growth at the stud."
Robert Grieves, Hillend, Clarkes Hill, who won out the grand champion ewe in the competition has also been a strong advocate for the breed.
