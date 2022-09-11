"Restockers command the demand," Euroa Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Russell Mawson said of the first monthly store sale in the centre since July.
Euroa agents yarded 1200 cattle, after cancelling August's sale, partly due to the foot-and-mouth scare.
Mr Mawson said the usual buyers were in attendance, but there was very select bidding.
"The strength in the market was from local demand, including agents and producers from Mansfield, Yea, Alexandra, Wangaratta, Tatura, Myrtleford and Shepparton," he said.
The usual "northern influence" wasn't there, due to limited truck movement because of rain, Mr Mawson said.
"The rivers are running over and the back creeks are full - which is not the worst problem to have in our current climate," he said.
Conroy Brothers, Bobinawarra and Jalna were among the prominent feedlots.
"But they bought hardly anything - they are there, but not buying, because the restockers command the demand," he said.
Albury commission buyer Duncan Brown also bought a handful of lots.
He said the good prices "didn't just happen".
"We had to work hard to get them," he said.
"It has been a wet, cold winter and the grass is starting to move, people are back in a buying mode.
"We had a handful more cattle, last month was a good time not to be involved in the foot and mouth scare campaign; the market crashed."
Gooram Estate, Gooram, sold 10 Connamara-blood steers, 342kg, for $2270 or 663c/kg and another 10, 396kg, for $2510, also for $633c/kg
Bonavet, Strathbogie, sold nine Margni-Park Angus steers, 300kg, for $2130 or 711c/kg.
East Union, Gooram Springs, Gooram sold seven Hereford heifers, 230kg, for $1400 or 608c/kg.
They also sold 11 Angus steers, 228kg, for $1800 or 789c/kg and nine Black Baldy heifers, 212kg, for $1420 or 670c/kg.
2RC Livestock sold 21 Angus-cross steers, 279kg, for $1910 or 684c/kg.
D Pyke, Watson Park, sold 13 Angus steers, 266kg, for $1920 or 721c/kg.
Gibson Park, Sheans Creek, sold 14 Ashwood Park-blood Angus/Charolais steers, 324kg, for $1950 or 601c/kg.
L Zammit sold 11 Angus steers, 326kg, for $2050 or 628c/kg.
Apted and Sons, Arthurs Creek, sold 15 Newnham-blood Angus heifers, 239kg, for $1600 or 668c/kg.
Salo Farms, Terip, sold 12 Connamara-blood Angus steers, 201kg, for $1860 or 925c/kg.
Grant Angus, Kialla, sold 12 Lawson's-blood steers, 325kg, for $2050 or 630c/kg and another six, 257kg, for $1750 or 681c/kg.
They also sold nine Angus heifers, 287kg, for $1720 or 599c/kg.
Doug Stray, Upson Downs,Broadford, sold nine steers, 296kg, for $1890 or 638c/kg and six steers, 199kg, for $1700 or 854c/kg.
Upson Downs also sold nine Angus heifers, 205kg, for $1200 or 585c/kg.
Cottleswood sold five Angus steers, 195kg, for $1750 or 897c/kg.
Their nine Angus heifers, 241kg, sold for $1420 or 589c/kg.
DF and DM Sexton, Villa, Finley. NSW, sold 28 Witherswood and Scott's-blood Angus steers, 384kg, for $2280 or 593c/kg.
Their seconds, 28 steers, 331kg, sold for $2180 or 658c/kg.
Sexton's first pen of 21 heifers, 354kg, sold for $2100 or 593c/kg.
Their pen of 29 heifers, 319kg, sold for $1890 or 592c/kg.
Binalong, Creighton's Creek, sold nine Angus heifers, 353kg, for $1890 or 535c/kg.
GC and LM Johnston sold eight Angus steers, 374kg, for $2250 or 601c/kg.
M Chapman sold 14 Black Baldy steers, 355kg, for $2190 or 617c/kg.
Their 10 heifers, 335kg, sold for $1810 or 540c/kg.
Tarcombe sold eight Hereford steers, 374kg, for $2110 or 564c/kg.
N.Mahncke sold seven Angus/Charolais steers, 341kg, for $2070 or 607c/kg.
Their 12 heifers, 313kg, sold for $1710 or 546c/kg.
Fredlim sold five by five Angus cows and calves, not redepastured, for $3400.
Watson Park, Trentham, sold 11 by 14 Angus cows and calves, second and third calvers, for $3820.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
