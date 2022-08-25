Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Store cattle numbers continue to stay low, on the back of a cold, wet winter and early high prices

By Andrew Miller & Philippe Perez
August 25 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SALE CANCELLATION: Tight cattle numbers and wintry conditions have seen the Kyneton store sale cancelled, says Elders livestock agent Dean Coxon.

Wet weather has seen the flow of store cattle to Victorian yards slow significantly, with some producers finding it difficult to get stock off their properties.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.