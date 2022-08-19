Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Ballarat August store sale has small yarding but a good line of cattle despite weather

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 19 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A smaller than usual yarding at didn't deter competition in the gallery at Friday's CVLX Ballarat August store cattle sale with many keen to buy up in anticipation for a spring growth in feed for cattle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.