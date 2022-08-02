Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Bali FMD outbreak raised Australian risk level only slightly, says leading expert

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
August 2 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FMD CONCERNS: Thomas Elder Markets analyst Matt Dalgleish says the price reaction in livestock markets didn't reflect the actual assessed risk from foot and mouth disease.

A leading University of Melbourne biosecurity expert says the risk of a foot and mouth disease incursion into Australia has increased only slightly, despite it being discovered in Bali.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.