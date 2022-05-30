Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Seasonal conditions, feedlot demand, pushing up store cattle yardings

Philippe Perez
Andrew Miller
By Philippe Perez, and Andrew Miller
Updated May 31 2022 - 12:29am, first published May 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIME SALES: Nutrien Ag Solutions Leongatha auctioneer Brian McCormack says he's seen producers opting to push cattle, which would otherwise go to prime sales, through the store pens.

Seasonal conditions in parts of Victoria have seen store cattle sale numbers continue to lift, with Leongatha seeing another near-record yarding of 5300 head.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.