Farmers have ventured into their paddocks with cameras in-hand in search of cracking photos to feature in Stock & Land's Webpics.
Brooke Hughes, Tarilta, features this week after snapping a photo of Texas Longhorn bullock Spike, south of Castlemaine.
"He is a Texas Longhorn/Watusi Romagnola-cross bullock," Ms Hughes said.
"Although he is harmless his favourite activity is chasing mushroomers and bush walkers out of his paddock."
Meanwhile, Wimmera mixed farming couple Graeme and Sarah Maher, Marlu Farms, Lubeck, captured a photo of one of their Kelpie pups, Dusty, after shearing.
"Dusty is the pup we are keeping from our litter," Mrs Maher said.
"He definitely enjoyed being in the shearing shed."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
