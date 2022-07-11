Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Goulburn-Murray Water has long term debtors in its sights

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 11 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEBT RECOVERY: Goulburn-Murray Water is pursuing bad debts, through the courts.

Goulburn-Murray Water is chasing its long-term debtors, informing them it'll be taking legal action if bills are not paid or they don't make arrangements.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.