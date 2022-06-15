A choice to bring their very best stud female to the 63rd annual Shorthorn National Show and Sale paid off for the Spry's and AJM Shorthorn studs who claimed the honour of the top price of the sale, as she sold for $51,000.
Sprys E.S. Primrose S14 was the rising 16-month-old heifer who demanded attention from onlookers, prospective buyers and judge Peter Collins, Merridale Angus, Tennysonvale, Vic, who yesterday sashed her as the grand champion female of the show.
"Eye catching", "faultless" and "a clear standout" were just some words used to describe the heifer which was the talk of the shed.
Bidding kicked at $15,000 and quickly hands were raised as keen buyers in the crowd went head-to-head in the hope to secure the daughter of Sprys Extra Special N61 and The Grove Primrose A742.
But it was phone bidder Tony Rutter of Cottage Creek stud, Tarcutta, through Ray White GTSM agent James Brown, Albury, who was determined to take the female home placing the final bid of $51,000.
The $30,000 second-top priced female was Nagol Park TS Romance offered by Nagol Park Shorthorns, Tamworth, and purchased by Dunroan Shorthorn stud, La Trobe, Tasmania. She was a 10-month-old daughter of JSF Times Square 120G ET and Nagol Park ELMT Romance L146.
In all it was a full clearance of 14 females to a $51,000 sale high and a $12,535 average, while 89 of 91 bulls sold to a $42,500 top and averaged $11,926.
Reserve junior champion bull, Ronelle Park Rolls Royce R10, account of Ronelle Park Shorthorns, Garland, sold for the $42,500 top money in the bull section.
The 20-month-old was purchased by the Falls family of Malton Shorthorns, Finley, who are previous buyers of high-dollar bulls at the Dubbo event including their 2021 purchase of the $40,000 sale-topper, Polldale Quantum Q17.
Other high-sellers included Polldale Rabbit R58 and Polldale Radar R49, offered by the Williams family of Polldale stud, Dubbo, which both sold to Richard and Jane Gould of Cortina Pastoral, Luncindale, South Australia, for $34,000 and $30,000, respectively.
Cortina Pastoral bought four bulls at a $21,500 average.
The champion unled bull, and reserve grand champion bull, Caskieben Voyager R50 exhibited by Caskieban stud, Carisbrook, Vic, sold for $24,000 to Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval.
Queensland-based buyers, AL and BC Warden, Biloela, paid $21,000 for Leeds Juke Box R23 account of Leeds Shorthorns, Jerilderie.
Grand champion bull K.O Meteor Roulette R133 exhibited by KO Shorthorns, Forbes, sold for $12,000 to Matthew Passmore, who was the largest volume buyer taking home nine bulls at a $9111 average.
Other multiple buyers included; Merriwee Pastoral Co, Condobolin, six at an $8333 average, Ben and Leanne Rumbel, Guyra, five at a $9600 average, and Burrawong Graziers, Cumnock, four at a $6000 average.
Three semen packages sold to average $246 a straw, and top at $260/straw for a package of 15 straws of Kilkee Shorthorn stud's newly imported semen sire, Crooked Post Curfew 8F, which sold to Tim and Lucy Bleechmore of Tara Grazing. This was the first opportunity to buy semen from this bull.
One pick of the herd flush, offered by Ronelle Park Shorthorns, sold for $4000 to Sprys Shorthorns.
Two embryo packages topped at $2400 an embryo for a package of five embryos out of Nagol Park YZ Romance N148 and sired by BSG Profitwise 1767. Embryos averaged $2100/embryo.
