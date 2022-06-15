Stock & Land
Brothers charged with six offences relating to cruelty to livestock

AT
By Andrew Thomson
June 15 2022 - 8:00am
Malcolm Lindsay Ford and Andrew David Ford, of Yulecart, west of Hamilton, appeared in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday on six charges each.

Two Hamilton district farming brothers have pleaded guilty to three counts each of aggravated cruelty to livestock and been fined a total of $17,000.

