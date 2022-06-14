Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness
In Depth

Professor Time Reeves' regenerative agricultural work honoured in Queens Birthday list

Annabelle Cleeland
By Annabelle Cleeland
June 14 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOURED: Former director-general of the international wheat research institute CIMMYT's Profesor Tim Reeves has been recognised in the Queen's birthday honours list. Photos supplied.

University of Melbourne Professor Tim Reeves knows how to feed the world without wrecking the planet.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabelle Cleeland

Annabelle Cleeland

Journalist

Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.