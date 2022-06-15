Central Victorian firefighter David Button has resigned as captain over the mishandling of bullying allegations within the CFA spanning more than two years.
The Chewton firefighter resigned from the top position in April after historic bullying allegations were dismissed by CFA management following an internal investigation.
Advertisement
"I couldn't be a part of CFA management as captain if they were going to treat brigades like that, so I resigned from my position as captain this year," Mr Button said.
A member of the Chewton Fire Brigade sent a solicitor's letter to three members of the brigade alleging bullying in 2018.
The recipients then sent the letter to Mr Button who raised the issue with his commander at the time, before an investigation was issued by CFA management, he said.
"I am the second captain to resign over the issue," Mr Button said.
"Lots of people were interviewed by the investigator who believed there were grounds for disciplinary action, which required a hearing."
Mr Button said the investigation stalled in 2020 before he was verbally notified last year the case would be dismissed without further action.
RELATED READING:
"I emailed asking why it was dismissed without it going to a hearing, and they gave me unsatisfactory reasons why - that was the end of it," he said.
"I felt the CFA hadn't adhered to their own dispute resolutions process with regards to updates on the matter, communications, and timeliness of a resolution.
"I've been so stressed over the process and lack of communication about being fobbed off that I had to get in touch with the well-being support team, and I've ended up seeing a counsellor about this case."
Mr Button has been a firefighter for 30 years, and in a leadership role for more than 20 years, but said he could not continue to be a part of CFA's management team "that handled issues extremely bad from the start to the finish".
He said he passed his letter of resignation onto the head of people and culture and the chief officer at the time who did not respond.
"There has been a downward spiral of disconnect between brigades and management - it has never been wider," he said.
"This is just the tip of the iceberg - I doubt there wouldn't be a brigade who hasn't experienced these issues of poor management by the CFA."
His comments come following complaints of systemic issues of lost volunteer firefighter training records that have led to firefighters being blocked from attending fires.
Advertisement
Twenty-five Victorian fire brigades have complained about lost training records by the CFA, while eight brigades have alleged bullying within the organisation.
Allegations of bullying have been raised by Elphinstone, Moyhu, Mount Cameron, Traralgon South, Flinders, Badger Creek, Murrabit fire brigades, and a brigade which requested anonymity.
A CFA spokesperson said they were deeply sorry to hear that anyone had experienced any behaviour not in line with the CFA values.
"CFA does not tolerate bullying and harassment and is working hard to build a positive workplace culture," they said.
"Anyone who has experienced bullying or harassment is encouraged to use the confidential complaints channels available to them. Further information and support for members is available on our internal website.
The spokesperson said it was not appropriate for CFA to discuss specific matters or complaints on this occasion.
Advertisement
"CFA has invested significant effort into improving our complaints management systems and processes, ensuring that focus is placed on due process and natural justice," they said.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.