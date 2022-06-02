Cool temperatures have greeted Victoria in the first week of winter as avid photographers made the most of the final days of crisp autumn mornings.
Western Victorian photographer Bindi Whitehead captured an autumn sunrise in the final days of the season last week, while Gelantipy grazier Annemarie Henderson was also busy behind the lens.
Mrs Henderson captured her husband Bill Henderson riding Stewie, with grand-daughter Ava, 5, on Buffy along with dogs Peggy and Wombie moving some cattle in the high country.
Meanwhile, South Gippslander Alkira Riley captured a team of horses during a visit to the Marriott family's property at Yanakie near Wilsons Promontory.
"I recently bought a new camera and was down at Yanakie picking up a new bull," she said.
"The Clydesdales were just standing there so I decided to grab a few photos."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
