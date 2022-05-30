Stock & Land
Nationals leader Peter Walsh calls for a 'fair share' for regional infrastructure spend

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 30 2022 - 2:00am
GUARANTEE: Victorian Nationals Leader announced the guarantee at the Victorian Nationals conference held in Shepparton on Saturday.

More funding for infrastructure will be coming for Victorian regional areas if the coalition wins the November state election.

