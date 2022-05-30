More funding for infrastructure will be coming for Victorian regional areas if the coalition wins the November state election.
The Victorian Nationals have pledged 25 per cent of all capital funding via a regional infrastructure guarantee promised by the state's National Party will be devoted to projects outside of Melbourne.
The promise was formally announced at the Nationals' state conference in Shepparton on Saturday.
National Party leader Peter Walsh outlined upgrades to health and roads as major priorities, including funding going towards the Mildura Base Public Hospital and a restored program to upgrade regional roads and bridges, in a speech to the party faithful.
Mr Walsh said it was a first for regional infrastructure in Australia.
""It's time for our fair share in regional Victoria," Mr Walsh said.
"Our guarantee to direct 25 per cent of the government's new infrastructure spend into regional Victoria will deliver new and upgraded hospitals, schools and sports grounds, and the modern road and rail that we deserve."
The Nationals conducted analysis of the 2021-22 state budget Analysis which says 11.4 per cent of Labor's asset investment was directly allocated to projects in regional Victoria, while in 2022-2023, there was a 13pc allocation to projects.
The analysis also showed cuts to the regional development budget by 68pc in the past two years, amounting to $370.3 million.
In his speech Mr Walsh said the public sector in Victoria had been politicised and accused Labor of giving "jobs for mates" especially in the industries of forestry
"All the policy people that are actually destroying our native forestry industry here in Victoria are Labor mates, Labor candidates for the state election and [the] Greens as well," he said.
"There is this whole embedded nepotism within the public sector here in Victoria."
Mr Walsh in his speech also criticised recent cuts to Agriculture Victoria.
"There is now almost more staff in the Department of Premier and Cabinet than... in Agriculture Victoria," Mr Walsh said.
The National's analysis also said road maintenance funding allocation was down 28pc as well.
Victorian Nationals leader Peter Walsh said the election commitment be implemented in the first term of government if they were elected.
"It's Australia's first regional infrastructure guarantee," he said.
"It will ensure regional Victoria has the hospitals, the schools, the roads, the rail, the community facilities that we actually deserve."
Liberal leader Matthew Guy said in a statement that the state government was too city-centric and that a coalition government would "treat our regional communities with respect."
The Victorian government has put aside $5.7 billion for regional Victoria in this year's state budget.
Some $2.6 billion will go towards the regional 2026 Commonwealth Games, while more than $1 billion was allocated to healthcare infrastructure and personnel in the regions.
The state election is set for November 26.
In his speech, Mr Walsh also said the upcoming election would be the most important Victorian poll since 1992, when Jeff Kennett ended the Cain/Kirner government.
