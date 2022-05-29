TOP GONG: Winners of the 2021 Cobber Challenge, Victorian farmer Ben Jeffrey and his Kelpie Skyblue Jack. Photo by Hamilton Spectator.

For the first time in its seven-year history, the Cobber Challenge is showcasing how farm dogs work together, with nominations calling for working dog teams.

The Cobber Challenge Relay recognises that dogs have different strengths - some excel at paddock work, others shine in the yards.



This year it will be the hardest working team that will be crowned winners.

"We are thrilled that our competition is showcasing teams of dogs, reflecting how they really operate on the farm," Cobber's marketing manager Kellie Savage said.

The Cobber Challenge Relay is a unique opportunity for Australian and New Zealand farmers to measure just how hard their dogs work.



The competition celebrates dogs' contribution to farms, as well as the connection between farmers and their canine companions.

Twelve teams from across Australia and New Zealand will be selected to compete in the three-week Cobber Challenge Relay.

Farmers can now nominate teams of two, three or four dogs.



Each day of the three-week competition, they will select one of their dogs to wear the GPS collar for that day.



The GPS collar tracks how far, fast and for how long that dog works.

BEST PALS: The 2020 Cobber Champion Buddy and owner Glenda Rogan.

To ensure that the work is shared around, the most one dog team member can have their work tracked is 12 days of the competition.

"The Cobber Challenge Relay also lets dogs take a break, which is important when they work across diverse environments and climates, whether that's hot and dry or cold and wet, or anything in between," Ms Savage said.

The 2022 Cobber Challenge will run from Monday August 22 to Sunday September 11.

Fans can follow along with competition progress at the Cobber Challenge website.



Data will be uploaded daily for each working dog team.

Last year's winner, Victorian Ben Jeffrey and his kelpie Skyblue Jack set a Cobber Challenge record of 1012.6 kilometres over the three-week competition.

Mr Jeffrey loved connecting with other competitors and people from the industry through the Cobber Challenge.



He said the new relay format represents how farmers work with a team of dogs, which are of different ages, training levels, personalities and strengths.

"I currently have eight dogs, and different ones work the yard and the paddock," Mr Jeffrey said.

"Jack happens to excel with both cattle and sheep, and he's handy in the yards.



"But often times farmers would be switching between different dogs for these jobs."

As well as the glory of being a Cobber Champion and ample supply of Cobber Working Dog feed, this year's winner will receive $2000, the runner-up $1000 and third place $500 to be spent on their working dogs.

Nominations for the challenge can be found here and close at 11.59pm on Sunday July 3.