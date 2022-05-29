Industry awards celebrate sheep and wool's finest

CHAMPIONS: The 2021 Lambition award winners include Matthew Coddington, Graeme Maher, Jennifer Medway, Tim Leeming and Grant and Bryce Hausler.

The nation's best and brightest sheep and wool producers will be celebrated as part of the 2022 Lambition Awards, to be held alongside the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

We are looking for Australia's best sheep producers and wool growers, as well as those who work in the industry, to make both industries leaders on a global stage.

Awards are judged based on productivity, innovation, sustainability and production.



If you know a breeder, grower or industry professional who deserves to be recognised for excelling in their field, let us know by following the nominations links below the award categories.

Hosted by Australian Community Media, the five awards will honour the Troy Laboratories Woolgrower of the Year, Zoetis Prime Lamb Producer of the Year, Marcus Oldham Flock Leader, Elanco Sustainable Sheep Producer of the Year and the Boehringer Ingelheim Industry Innovator.

Stock & Land editor Joely Mitchell said the awards - now in its 4th year - honour the best in the sheep and wool industry across Australia.



"The awards have been a huge success attracting hundreds of nominations from across Australia so we can't wait to profile and celebrate a new group of outstanding sheep producers this year," Ms Mitchell said.



"The awards are the first for the industry that celebrate the nation's sheep and wool and are an important opportunity to recognise those producers who go above and beyond in their field."

Award nominations close June 20. Finalists will be announced on 16 July and profiled in ACM's Australian Sheep Breeders Compendium, with winners announced at the ASWS Lambition Award ceremony in Bendigo.

EXCELLENCE: Tasmania's Trefusis Merino stud won the 2018 National Fleece Competition. File photo.

Enter the 2022 Lambition Awards

(Scroll down to find the relevant award)

Zoetis 2022 Prime Lamb Producer of the Year

Prize: $1,000 cash

The winner of this award will be a producer or farm operator who is able to use objective data to demonstrate the superiority of their lamb carcases, translating to better eating quality.



Troy Laboratories 2022 Wool Grower of the Year

Prize: $1,000 cash

This award will profile an Australian woolgrower who has made significant progress in improving the quality and quantity of the fleece they grow.

Marcus Oldham Flock Leader

Prize: Entry to the 2023 Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership Program, valued at $3,300



This award recognises industry contributions from a professional in a position or field related to any part of the sheepmeat and/or wool supply chain.



Boehringer Ingelheim Industry Innovator

Prize: $1,000 cash

This award will recognise the achievements of an individual or organisation that has the potential to improve the Australian sheep industry in a game-changing way, regardless of whether its impact is felt at a regional, state or national level. Innovators from all parts of the sheep supply chain are encouraged to apply or be nominated.

Elanco Sustainable Sheep Producer of the Year

Prize: $1,000 cash

This award aims to showcase sheep producers using industry best practices to meet growing consumer demands for sustainably-produced wool or meat.



Industry awards celebrate sheep and wool's finest