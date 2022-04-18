NZ's strong wool industry still hopes for a carpet revival

There are only muted celebrations for a slight turnaround in sales for the struggling wool carpet industry.



New Zealand wool marketer Wools of New Zealand this week claimed the sales of wool carpets have risen by 50 per cent over the past year.



But this is coming off a very low base.

Broad micron wool sales have been devastated by the booming popularity in man-made fibres used in carpets, now believed to make up more than 80 per cent of all sales.



The impact on those sheep farmers producing strong wools around the world has been immense.



Some growers in the northern hemisphere have not been able to find any markets for their wool leading to governments having to bail out farmers with subsidies.

New Zealand in particular has had a strong history in producing wool for carpets.

It was estimated nine out of 10 carpet sales in New Zealand during the 1990s were wool.

Wools of New Zealand chief executive John McWhirter said an 350 tonnes of wool had been used in the carpet market in the past year.

Nylon and polypropylene fibre carpets now dominate soft floor coverings globally.



Wool Impact NZ is launching in the next few months to further promote strong wool with carpet makers.

Mr McWhirter said in the past year the demand for wool carpet has lifted from 15 per cent of the soft flooring market to 20 per cent.

"And what's exciting about that is when you think about it, that's actually a 25pc increase in demand for wool carpet.



"Yes, it's off a small base. But it's a clear signal that consumers are actually moving back to wool, to natural fibres and away from man-made fibres."

