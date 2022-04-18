Make your mark in the dairy industry with a Nuffield Scholarship

Aspiring Victorian dairy farmers are encouraged to make their mark in the industry by applying for the Gardiner Dairy Foundation 2023 Nuffield Scholarship.

A Gardiner Nuffield scholarship gives a Victorian dairy farmer an opportunity to study cutting-edge global agriculture, including an opportunity to travel overseas for 14 weeks.

Scholars will be challenged to research topics that add value to the Victorian dairy industry and will benefit from becoming members of the Nuffield alumni of more than 1500 members globally.

Gardiner chief executive, Allan Cameron, said programs like Nuffield strengthen the knowledge, experience and networks of current and future dairy leaders.

"Gardiner supports the Nuffield Scholarship program to offer forward thinking Victorian dairy farmers an opportunity to explore best practice in agriculture globally and then share their findings with the local industry," Mr Cameron said.

The 2014 recipient of the Gardiner Nuffield Scholarship, Gippsland dairy farmer Aubrey Pellett, said the experience had given him more confidence to look for solutions.



"If I've got a problem, I think - I've been around the world and been stimulated by different types of solutions," she said.



"That makes you think there's probably another approach you could take rather than do what's always been done."

Since completing his Nuffield, Mr Pellett has also taken on several industry roles including chairman of Rural Financial Counselling Service Gippsland, deputy chair Bonlac Supply Company, director GippsDairy, and he was recently appointed as the farmer director on the Gardiner board.



Mr Pellett encouraged all farmers to consider applying for a scholarship.

"The scholarship increased my leadership opportunities because of the improved networks I now have," he said.

Nuffield Australia will award up to 20 scholarships this year.



The scholarships are open to farmers, fishers and those in associated industries aged between 28-45.



The bursary allows scholars to spend 14 weeks of travel over two years to study a topic important to the industry.

Nuffield Scholars also receive training in communication skills and personal and professional development.

Applications close on Friday, June 17, 2022.



Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed during July and August.



Successful recipients of the 2023 Nuffield Scholarships will be announced at the Nuffield Australia National Conference in Tamworth, NSW, in September.



For more information, visit nuffield.com.au.

