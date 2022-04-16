Nationals call for baiting controls for wild dogs to continue

Nationals Member for Gippsland Melina Bath has urged 1080 baiting control for wild dogs needs to continue for the ongoing protection of livestock and native wildlife.

In parliament this past week Ms Bath said farmers were regularly reporting wild dog attacks.

She called on the state government to reassure that 1080 bating will be allowed to continue throughout Victoria to help control wild dog populations.

"One farmer from Bendoc in East Gippsland whose farm borders a state forest reported how 23 lambs were viciously attacked and killed in the past fortnight alone," Ms Bath said.

"While local dog trappers were working to reduce wild dog numbers, primary producers were losing the battle and suffering significant stock losses.

"The Andrews Government needs to acknowledge the impact wild dogs are having in rural and remote areas and ensure all efforts are undertaken to help eradicate them."

Ms Bath said farmers were not the only people alerting her to wild dog attacks, saying bush users from across Gippsland have witnessed wild dogs attacks on native wildlife.

She said farmers were "highly trained" in the safe usage in 1080 and that her party would oppose any plans to phase out use, which she said was spurred on by "idealistic and false environmentalism" from the Greens.

A Victorian government spokesperson said they will continue working with farmers to keep wild dogs under control.

"The damage caused by wild dogs on livestock and native animals is destructive, confronting and distressing for farmers," the spokesperson said.



"In recognition of this, we have an ongoing commitment to work with farmers to manage wild dog populations, including with the use of 1080 baiting."

The spokesperson said there was no current proposals under consideration to reintroduce dingoes to land in the Dunkeld area in south west Victoria.



"Any potential proposal to reintroduce species like dingoes first requires further discussions with farmers, land managers and Traditional Owners, founded on building community understanding of the cultural significance and ecological role of the dingo," the government spokesperson said.



It comes after recommendations in the Inquiry into ecosystem decline in Victoria report proposing a trial reintroduction of dingoes into "suitable Victorian ecosystems".

It then spurred a petition in reaction to the recommendation from south west Victorian residents voicing opposition to the proposed reintroduction of dingoes.

