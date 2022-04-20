A view from readers and their paddocks

MORE GALLERIES
South West TAFE Warrnambool student Lilly Brown says agriculture has always been a keen interest of hers as she sets her sights on a career in the stock and station agency business.
The 15-year-old from Port Fairy reached out to Stock & Land last week, sharing a collection of photos from her family's property, including a photo of one of her calves.
"I love to take photos of my animals," Lilly said.
"I would love to be a stock agent because I see it as a job with a lot of opportunities and I love working with cattle."
Lilly acknowledged her three ag teachers at the TAFE who have helped steer who through her education, describing them as "the most understanding and loving teachers I know".
"They have made me feel like I finally fit in," she said.
