A view from readers and their paddocks

+3







MORE GALLERIES

South West TAFE Warrnambool student Lilly Brown says agriculture has always been a keen interest of hers as she sets her sights on a career in the stock and station agency business.

The 15-year-old from Port Fairy reached out to Stock & Land last week, sharing a collection of photos from her family's property, including a photo of one of her calves.



"I love to take photos of my animals," Lilly said.

"I would love to be a stock agent because I see it as a job with a lot of opportunities and I love working with cattle."

READ MORE:

Lilly acknowledged her three ag teachers at the TAFE who have helped steer who through her education, describing them as "the most understanding and loving teachers I know".

"They have made me feel like I finally fit in," she said.



Would you like your photo in Stock & Land?

Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or send via it Facebook.