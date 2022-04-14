Stock & Land set to launch new website this month

Stock & Land is launching a new and improved website.

On Wednesday, April 27, we will reveal our new-look website, which will offer easier navigation, faster load speed for a better reading experience and an improved view via mobile.

To coincide with the launch, we will also be introducing a digital subscription.

The subscription will unlock unlimited access to all articles on any device, allowing readers to consume all our rural property news, unrivaled national stud stock and livestock markets coverage and the sort of news rural audiences rely on to run their businesses.

It also includes a searchable directory of upcoming livestock, property and clearing sales and a digital version of our weekly paper, allowing iPad and tablet users to flip through every page of each week's paper and view articles as they appear in Stock & Land's print edition.

For no extra cost and with one single log in, your digital subscription also provides unlimited access to all our other agricultural websites and digital papers including The Land, North Queensland Register,Queensland Country Life, Farmonline, Stock Journal and Farm Weekly.

Stock & Land editor Joely Mitchell said the introduction of digital subscription packages was an important step in the evolution of a masthead that had been serving Victorian farmers since 1914.

"Just as we see farmers constantly adapting to new challenges, regional and rural media must also evolve to meet the changes in the way people consume news," Ms Mitchell said.

"While we are investing in our digital news service and asking our online readers to support us as subscribers, our commitment to our highly-valued print products will continue.



"The readers of Stock & Land have always been prepared to pay for their news via the cover price on our papers and I'm confident our online audiences will see the benefits of taking out a digital subscription."

She said she expected having access to all of ACM's agricultural papers across the country would be hugely valued by many readers.

"We know farmers are interested in what's happening over the fence and that also applies to what farmers and producers are doing in other areas of the country," she said.

"This subscription will unlock Australia's largest offering of rural news and information - generated by more than 60 agricultural journalists and analysts across the nation."

As a special introductory offer, subscribers will get the first month free, to trial unlimited access to all of our content.

The digital packages start from as little as $3.75 a week.

Readers can take up the subscription offer via stockandland.com.au from April 27.

