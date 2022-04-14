Finnigans' wool bale donated to help Ukraine

A 16-micron wool bale donated to help support Ukraine's humanitarian crisis is expected to contribute more than $6000 to the appeal.

South-west Victorian woolgrowers Brendan and Susan Finnigan, Kia Ora Merino stud, will class a top line of fleeces from their 2.5-year-old ewes and wethers this week and will donate the entire proceeds of a bale to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The appeal has raised more than $3 million of its targeted $5 million to help assist the one-quarter of Ukraine's 44 million population displaced since the country was invaded by Russia in February.

"We have eight grandchildren and what happens in Ukraine will define their lives for the next 50-60 years," Mr Finnigan said.

"Woolgrowers are doing well and we felt that something little could make a big difference.



"It's a privilege to be in a position to help."

The Finnigans attended a vigil for peace in Warrnambool earlier this month and were inspired to help after hearing from local Ukrainian residents.

"We met a couple from Ukraine who had parents and grandparents living in the country's capital, Kyiv, and another resident has two brothers fighting in the army - knowing all these people in our community that have been impacted struck home," she said.

The Finnigans run 8000 Merinos across their Winslow property, which is predominately volcanic soils over limestone and has an average 750-millimetre annual rainfall.



They produce 175 bales of below 18-micron wool that is the Responsible Wool Standard certified through Fox & Lillie's Genesys group.

Bales are fully traceable using Australian Wool Exchange WoolClip RFID tags.

The two-year-old ewes cut about 4.5 kilograms for a 10-month shearing, with the Merino flock producing wool that was consistently clean, soft-handling, sound and keenly sought by European buyers.

Wolfgang Scout co-founder Carla Woidt will also donate a hand-knitted scarf with the Ukrainian national colours to the buyer of the Kio Ora bale using the Finnigans' traceable wool.

Ms Woidt's sister is currently in Germany and actively involved in helping re-settle Ukrainian refugees.

"Seeing the resilience of the people and how they are fighting back means we have to respond in any way we can," Mrs Finnigan said.

"Everyone is hoping for peace however we must not lose sight of the humanitarian consequences of this war and respond with love - this wool will help."