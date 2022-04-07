Youth shine on Corriedale stage

Supreme sire: Supreme Corriedale was awarded to rising two-year-old Monty, exhibited by Black Forrest Corriedale stud co-principals Lily and Poppy Collins, pictured with Emma Collins.

Twelve exhibitors and 86 sheep were exhibited at the inaugural Victorian Corriedale Youth Show.

Schools and young stud principals under 35-years-old competed in more than 12 classes held at the Ballarat Showgrounds on Saturday, in the first breed-specific show for young breeders in Victoria in two years.

Supreme Corriedale was awarded to rising two-year-old Monty, exhibited by Black Forrest Corriedale stud co-principals Lily and Poppy Collins.



The ram was by Quamby Plains and Toolleen sires and was praised by judge Peter Baker for his fleece qualities and structure.



Victorian Corriedale Association senior vice president and Tuerong Valley Corriedale stud principal Kate Methven, Lockwood South, said the event aimed to showcase the strength and community support of the industry's young breeders.



Read more:



"We are very proud of the number of exhibitors and how the sheep were presented," the 24-year-old said.



"We wanted to catch up as a breed and get together in one place because of the lack of shows in the last two years.



"We have so many young studs in the Corriedale breed so it was a great opportunity to get everyone together."

Assumption College, Kilmore, exhibited for he first time, which Ms Methven said was an example of the association embracing and supporting new breeders.

"It's the willingness of the people who work hard to support the Corriedale community," she said.

