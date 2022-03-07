Yea moves to first Friday of the month as calves pass 800c/kg

Cattle with plenty of weight headlined Yea's monthly store sale last week as agents at the complex north-east of Melbourne elected to host the store sale on the first Friday of the month.

More than 1800 cattle were yarded at Yea as trickles of spring 2021-drop calves began to filter through the saleyard.



Nutrien Yea livestock manager Tyson Bush said several vendor-bred consignments were also a highlight.

"We moved the sale to the first Friday of the month so we didn't clash with bigger centres," he said.



"The top-end of our cattle had a lot of weight in it and they made anywhere from 560-620 cents a kilogram for cattle 450kg and upwards.

"Your cattle 350-450kg were anywhere from mid to late 700c/kg."



READ MORE:

Elders Yea livestock Jamie Quinlan described the yarding as plain and said cattle sold accordingly.



"Some cattle were firm as they have been in other selling centers, but others were fractionally cheaper somewhere between $10-20 a head in places," he said.

"There might have been three or four considerable lines of cattle in the whole sale but we had a nice run of grown cattle which were firm, but the sale also featured lots of little lots."

Mr Quinlan said he sold spring 2021-drop calves, born in September and October, below 200 kilograms which made $1650-$1800.

"Between Campbell Ross from Chadstone and Duncan Brown (Albury, NSW,) they bought a considerable amount of yarding with Mort & Co only buying a handful of feeders," he said.



"We also had a handful of agents and backgrounders operating during the sale."



Paul Trowbridge, Yarck, sold 198 mixed-sex Angus calves, 12 months, including 19 steers, 352kg, for $2390 or 677c/kg, 25 steers, 300kg, for $2300 or 766c/kg and 18 steers, 277kg, for $2080 or 749c/kg.



He also sold 18 heifers, 181kg, for $1840 or 815c/kg, nine Black Baldy heifers, 297kg, for $1800 or 604c/kg and 16 heifers, 242kg, for $1720 or 709c/kg.

B & D Buckland sold 53 mixed-sex calves including 20 Angus steers, 299kg, for $2210 or 739c/kg and 23 Angus heifers, 291kg, for $1990 or 683c/kg.

Kerrabili Pastoral Company sold 64 cattle including 14 Speckle Park steers, 218kg, for $1750 or 800c/kg and 23 Speckle Park heifers, 205kg, for $1600 or 780c/kg.

JE Young sold 20 Angus steers, 569kg, for $2700 or 475c/kg.



Zambezi Moon Pty Ltd sold 17 Angus steers, 556kg, for $2700 or 484c/kg and 20 steers, 511kg, for $2800 or 547c/kg.

Whanregarwan Pastoral sold 10 Angus steers, 385kg, for $2370 or 614c/kg and 21 Angus steers, 311kg, for $2320 or 744c/kg.

Keska Management Pty Ltd sold 18 Angus steers, 353kg, for $2300 or 649c/kg and 10 steers, 299kg, for $2050 or 684c/kg.

The same vendor also sold 14 Angus heifers, 315kg, for $1830 or 580c/kg.

Grafton Arch sold 12 Angus steers, 353kg, for $2250 or 636c/kg and 15 heifers, 321kg, for $1930 or 600c/kg.

J & L Bickley sold eight Angus steers, 420kg, for $2500 or 595c/kg and 15 Murray Grey steers, 382kg, for $2320 or 606c/kg.