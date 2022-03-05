Johnston calves head to Omeo Hereford sale

VENDOR: Ron Johnston, Black Camp Creek, Omeo, will sell 115 Hereford calves at Omeo in March.

High country grazier Ron Johnston was awarded best presented pen at Hinnomunjie last year for his steers, and this year the Hereford breeder will have a crack at the same title at Omeo.

Mr Johnston, who trades as Black Camp Creek, Omeo, will sell 115 Hereford mixed-sex calves, eight to 10 months, at Omeo's feature Hereford sale on March 9.

RELATED READING:

The calves are from Nunniong and Karoonda Park bloodlines and will go under the hammer at the final sale of the series.

"The cattle are looking alright but the calves haven't done as well as they should have done," he said.

"The cold winter and the rain really knocked them about and we're yet to really see the bloom they've had in previous years, but that is what some buyers really look for at these sales."

Mr Johnston said he loved the Hereford breed for their easy doing, quiet and performing nature.

"We've always had good quality cattle and I have had a few enquires about calves this year from grass fatteners," he said.



He will retain 25 heifers and expects the top steers to pass the 2021 equivalent of $1850 a head in 2021.

High country cattle headline sale

Elders Omeo livestock manager David Hill said the sale was traditionally known for its high country roans.

He said many of the cattle offered in the sale would be European Union-accredited.

"These cattle are always in high demand and the sale will feature about 1800 cattle," he said.



S & SN Lawlor will sell 240 Hereford mixed-sex weaners, while PC & CG Faithfull will offer 220 Herefords.



AhSam & Co will sell 220 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross weaners, while McCoy Farms will sell 160 Hereford weaners.



Colin W Scott & Co will sell 140 mixed-sex Herefords, while BJ & BM Flannagan will offer 120 calves.



LM & GL Lee will sell 70 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross mixed-sex calves, while RE & CL Foster will consign 70 mixed-sex Herefords to the sale.