Sale steers hit promising prices in autumn market

Several feature runs of vendor-bred young cattle headlined Sale's special autumn store sale in Gippsland on Thursday.

Agents yarded about 1400 cattle at the Gippsland Regional Livestock Exchange where 11-month-old Angus steers sold to a top price of 745 cents a kilogram.

Nutrien Greenwood director Ben Greenwood said many of his clients had held onto their cattle over the years for this sale in early March.



"We had a lot of locals who stepped in and purchased cattle," Mr Greenwood said.

"South Gippslanders were very strong but the strength of the market would have been the local purchasers in the immediate Sale area."

READ MORE:



He said seasonal conditions in central Gippsland had been promising, and more rain across the region over the weekend would help with grass growth in coming weeks.

"Breeders take a lot of pride in their cattle for this sale and they were well rewarded with good prices," he said.

Simon and Annie Higgins, Dawson, sold 30 Angus steers, 11 months, including 14 steers, 341kg, for $2370 or 695c/kg and 14 steers, 311kg, for $2320 or 745c/kg.



Sam Brooker, Willung, sold 40 Angus steers and 40 Angus heifers, 12 months, including 18 steers, 438kg, for $2620 or 598c/kg and 18 steers, 393kg, for $2460 or 625c/kg.



He also sold 19 heifers, 386kg, for $2380 or 616c/kg and 19 heifers, 342kg, for $2180 or 637c/kg.



Denise Willox, Briagolong, sold 40 Angus steers and 20 Angus heifers, 10-11 months, including 13 steers, 388kg, for $2400 or 618c/kg and 11 steers, 350kg, for $2380 or 680c/kg.



Ms Willox also sold 17 Angus heifers, 322kg, for $1820 or 565c/kg.

GJ & LA Dunsmuir, Briagolong, 40 Angus steers and 20 Angus heifers, 10-11 months, including 13 steers, 395kg, for $2400 or 607c/kg and 12 steers, 340kg, for $2280 or 670c/kg.



The same vendors also sold 17 heifers, 340kg, for $1880 or 552c/kg.



R & E Newnham sold 13 Black Baldy steers, 410kg, for $2400 or 585c/kg and nine Hereford/Shorthorn-cross steers, 393kg, for $2360 or 600c/kg.



Account Alloway sold 12 Angus steers, 365kg, for $2420 or 663c/kg and 10 Angus heifers, 342kg, which made more than their brothers at $2480 or 725c/kg.