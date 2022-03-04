Murdeduke's near total clearance

*99 of 100 bulls sold to $30,000, av $13,808

MURDEDUKE Angus annual Autumn bull sale recorded a near total clearance on Thursday.

The Winchelsea based stud offered 100 bulls which sold to a top of $30,000 for Lot 3, to repeat buyers Mark and Leah Jacob, South Dreeite.

Lot 3 - Murdeduke Moe R381 - was an August 2020-drop bull, out of Chiltern Park Moe M6, going back to one of Murdeduke's best donors Vermont Nanny D354.

He boasted a data set of +5.4 for birthweight, +59, +112 and +117 for his 200, 400 and 600 day weights, and had scanned the highest in the draft for IMF and rump fat.

"He is a good long length bull, he has plenty of muscle, he just had a good outlook that will work with our herd well," said Mark Jacob.

"I buy my bulls based on their looks, I do go through and highlight the figures that work for our operation, but today I found this bulls outlook just did the job for us.

"We are running a self-replacing herd, which we have been using Murdeduke bulls for a number of years as they just suit our environment, being in the same area.

"He will be going out over our cows in April to breed calves destined for the January weaner sales."

The second top-priced bull was Lot 15 - Murdeduke Larrikin R064 - a July-2020 drop bull by the Rennylea L519 sire, from the Murdeduke Panda female line.

Lot 15 had a +5.3 birthweight, and had growth figures of +48, +91 and +117 for his 200, 400 and 600 day weights.

He was purchased by Able Pastoral through Charles Stewart and Co, Colac.

Volume purchasers included Broadlands Pastoral, Lucindale, South Australia, Dunkeld Pastoral Company, Dunkeld, and Mingawalla Pastoral, Beeac.

Stud-principal Lachie Wilson, felt that the sale was a reflection of the beef industry positivity and strength at the current time.