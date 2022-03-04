Omeo's Angus weaner sale to attract more than 3000 calves

DEMAND: More than 3000 black cattle will be sold at Omeo next week.

Omeo's Angus weaner market will be the largest single sale during the five-sale Mountain Calf Sales series in March, with more than 3200 cattle set to go under the hammer.

It follows one of the best years in more than 10 years, according to Elders Omeo livestock manager David Hill, who described it as a one in 10-year season.

"The abundance of feed was a result of one of the best springs in history and this is post-drought and bushfires over the last 10 years," he said.

"Even some of the older generations say it's one of the best seasons they've experienced."

Numbers for the sale are expected to be slightly higher compared to the 2021 sale, however Mr Hill said producers were still in the process of rebuilding their cow herds.

"The yearling cattle will generally present 20-30 kilograms heavier than last year and with the lead of the weaners, in some places it might be 50kg heavier," he said.

"The lead of the yearling cattle will be 450-460kg and the lead of the weaners will be 380-400kg.

"In saying that, we came out of a cold winter so their cattle were late to really get going and it took until late December and early January for cattle to steam ahead."

The sale, the first of four Elders-led sales, will include 1850 steers and 1300 heifers.



LH & SE Pendergast will sell 300 mixed-sex Angus calves, while Dawn-Raine will consign 260 Angus and Angus-cross calves.



JA Commins & Co will sell 250 European Union-accredited Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross mixed-sex weaners.



Black Mountain Station will sell 200 Angus steers, while BC G Flynn will sell 220 mixed-sex Angus.



CE & DG Anderson sold 180 Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross steer and heifer weaners.



WA Pendergast & Sons will sell 150 Angus/Hereford-cross calves.

