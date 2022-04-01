Bairnsdale store cattle sale sees local competition

A mixed amount of cattle with quality ranging from good to mixed was sold at the Bairnsdale store cattle sale this Friday, with a number of local buyers attending.

Agents yarded around 700 cattle in where secondary cattle were being snapped up for cheaper prices than recent sales.

Snow Rural, Bengwarden had a number of Black & Baldy steers and Spring drop calves making over 700 cents per kilogram, the heaviest of those cows, which had an average weight of 275kg, made $2,050 a head or 745c/kg.

Other calves on the Snow Rural account weighing 258 kgs also topped out at $1990 or 771c/kg.

Elders auctioneer Morgan Davies said quality throughout the yarding "wasn't probably as great as it has been recently", but some pens saw good cattle getting decent prices.

"There was some good pens of cattle amongst the yarding which sold as dear as recently, but secondary cattle looked to be cheaper," Mr Davies said.

"We saw a limited field of buyers, which mainly was local competition,"

Frew & Preston, Meerliell sold seven Red Angus Hereford steers, 459kg, for $2360 or 541c/kg.

Quinn & Norman, Wangarabell, sold 19 Angus steers, 205kg, for $1720 or 839c/kg.

C Fletcher, Meerliell, sold 11 Friesian steers, 321kg, for $1240 or 386c/kg.

G Raynor, Cabbage Tree, sold nine PTIC Red Angus Simmental cows with nine calves at foot for $3600.