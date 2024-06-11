Stock & Land
King's Birthday marked by another multiple birth at Mertex White Suffolks

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
June 11 2024 - 5:00pm
Mertex, Antwerp, has seen another set of five lambs born to one of its White Suffolk ewes, just 12 months after one of its ewes dropped quintuplets. Picture supplied by Tim Jorgensen
Mertex, Antwerp, has seen another set of five lambs born to one of its White Suffolk ewes, just 12 months after one of its ewes dropped quintuplets. Picture supplied by Tim Jorgensen

Another set of quintuplet lambs has been born at one Victorian White Suffolk stud.

