King's Birthday marked by another multiple birth at Mertex White Suffolks

Another set of quintuplet lambs has been born at one Victorian White Suffolk stud.
It's just 12 months after quintuplets were born at Mertex, Antwerp, to a White Suffolk ewe.
Stud co-principal Tim Jorgensen said they were born over the King's Birthday weekend.
"I came across this 2021-drop White Suffolk ewe that had been pregnancy scanned with triplets," Mr Jorgensen said on social media.
"Luckily she's been in the triplet mob getting extra supplementary feed with the current drought we're in.
"Well, she's ended up having five healthy lambs (three ewes and three rams)."
The ewe had twins last year, "and decided to have five this year," he said.
The lambs weighed 4 kilograms, 2.7kg, 3.7kg, 3.2kg and 2.8kg.
The ewe was AI'd to Mertex 220505, which was sold to Spring Creek White Suffolk stud, Marong, for $14,500 at last September's Bendigo Elite Show and Sale.
The ram had also enjoyed success at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show and at the Adelaide Royal.
"I was surprised, I didn't expect her to have five," he said.
"I've had quite a few sets of quads as well, I think it was the seasonal conditions when they were joined, back in January.
'We had all that green feed in the stubbles they were running on - it gave them an extra flush.
"They clearly didn't get the memo we would be in drought, when they came into lamb."
He said he'd taken two of the lambs and put them onto ewes which had dropped singles.
"They have already taken them and it will work," he said.
He said it was too early to say what would happen with the lambs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.