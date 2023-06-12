Stock & Land

Mertex stud Quintuplet lambs born in Antwerp

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 3:29pm
Quintuplet mum, 2019 Suffolk ewe gave birth early Saturday morning to two healthy ewes and three ram lambs.
An unusual birth over the weekend in Antwerp was a shock to Mertex Texel & White Suffolk Stud principal Tim Jorgensen.

