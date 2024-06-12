Stock & Land
Leading Victorian Angus stud breeder recognised in King's Birthday honours

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
June 12 2024
A north Victorian stalwart of the Australian Angus breed has been recognised in the King's Birthday honours list for his passion for agriculture and his community service.

Andrew Miller

