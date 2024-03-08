Bull with an interestingly described 'trait' is Merridale Angus' top seller

An Angus bull, described as having a "top line you could ride your lawn mower on" has been knocked down for the highest price at a Tennyson stud's annual on-property sale.
Merridale Angus' Merridale Tucker T12 was one of a number of bulls, bought by Euroa agents, or by Costello Rural, Corryong, for upper Murray River producers.
Tucker sold to Helen and Andrew Cowin, Yandra Farm, Gooram, for $22,000.
"He had good estimated breeding values and we liked his long, lean lines," Ms Cowin said.
"His docility was very high and we like calm cattle."
She said Yandra had been using Merridale bloodlines for at least 14 years.
"We have purchased Merridale, pretty much from the start - we have always liked their genetics and breeding and the bulls have done exceedingly well," she said.
"We have always felt you buy what you really want."
Mr Cowin said Merridale stud principal Peter Collins was very good to deal with and always supportive.
"He's always there to help," Mr Cowin said.
Yandra also bought Lot 26, Merridale Townsend T96 for $10,000.
Merridale sold 35 of the 41 bulls it offered at auction, for an average of $12,235, and seven of the 14 heifers, to a top of $7000, averaging $6214.
Merridale Tucker was sired by USA19199070 Woodhill Patent out of CMDM23 Merridale Desire M23.
He weighed 854 kilograms.
Tucker, Lot 9, had TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values (EBV's) of a 3.2kg birthweight, a 53kg 200-day weight, a 98kg 400-day weight and 129kg 600-day weight.
He had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 5.8 square centimetres, a rib measurement of 0.7 millimetres, P8 of 0.3mm and retail beef yield of 0.8 per cent.
Tucker's intramuscular fat (IMF) was measured at -0.6pc and he had a $A index of $180.
Mr Collins said the stud put extra bulls into the sale this year.
"Last year we felt we had buyers go away without having bought bulls, because we ran out - I would rather have a few left over, at the end of the sale," he said.
"We wanted to make sure everyone went home with a bull."
A number of bulls and females were sold, post the auction.
Mr Collins said Tucker's birth-to-growth was "really good - and he's a really thick, easy-doing bull and drop-dead quiet".
"He won't move out of your way.
"We made a big push, this year, to get some more hindquarter, and bit more grunt, in our bulls and I reckon that has paid off," he said
The stud felt the animals were getting a little bit fine in the bone, he said.
"We just wanted a bit more growth, a bit more power, and actually a bit more meat content in them," Mr Collins said.
"It might say they have meat, when you see their data, but to look at them, they weren't as thick."
The property was flooded over Christmas, ruining all its pastures, so the animals had be fed more hay, Mr Collins said.
Nutrien auctioneer Peter Godbolt, Albury, NSW, said the sale resulted in good prices and a high average, supported by "a lot of repeat clients".
"There were also two or three new people here, which is a good sign that people are watching the Merridale program, it's good to see," he said.
Merridale bloodlines often featured in cattle offered through the Euroa store pens, as "they perform well, they get a lot of weight in their calves early and they get good prices."
Bulls also went to the Ballarat area and interstate.
