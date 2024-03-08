Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Bull with an interestingly described 'trait' is Merridale Angus' top seller

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated March 8 2024 - 11:19pm, first published 11:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top-priced bull with Nutrien auctioneer, Peter Godbolt, Albury, NSW, Merridale stud principal Peter Collins and buyers Helen and Andrew Cowin, Yandra Farm, Gooram. Picture by Andrew Miller
The top-priced bull with Nutrien auctioneer, Peter Godbolt, Albury, NSW, Merridale stud principal Peter Collins and buyers Helen and Andrew Cowin, Yandra Farm, Gooram. Picture by Andrew Miller

An Angus bull, described as having a "top line you could ride your lawn mower on" has been knocked down for the highest price at a Tennyson stud's annual on-property sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.