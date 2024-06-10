Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

State government says it's inspiring investment in agtech startups

Updated June 10 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence. Picture supplied
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence. Picture supplied

The state government has announced an additional $1 million in funding for new tech startups to drive innovation in the agriculture industry and create new technologies to help farmers improve their efficiency and adapt to new challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.