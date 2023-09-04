A new move to give access to greater capital is expected to grow investment in Victoria's ag tech sector.
Agriculture Victoria and the state's startup agency, LaunchVic, will offer $6.4 million in grants and programs to ensure more emerging ag tech startups have access to financial support to grow their business.
It will include equity-free grants of up to $50,000 to emerging ag tech founders.
The businesses awarded grants will create products that have widespread appeal and will help farmers improve in areas such as farm efficiency and business sustainability.
The funding also supports the new Hugh Victor McKay Fund, named in honour of the Victorian inventor who revolutionised grain production through the Sunshine Harvester, the first commercially-viable header.
The $1 million fund will invest up to $200,000 into at least five early-stage Victorian ag tech startups over the next 12 months and unlock a further $2 million of private investment.
Agriculture Victoria policy and programs executive director Sarah-Jane McCormack said the programs would provide an invaluable boost to local startups.
"Agriculture Victoria prides itself on encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector," she said.
"The delivery of these programs will help ensure Victorian farmers benefit from the productivity and sustainability improvements that come from advancements in AgTech."
LaunchVic chief executive Kate Cornick said she was excited by the holistic support offered to founders throughout their growth period.
"Aspiring founders can undertake pre-accelerator programs to test their startup ideas, obtain a grant to build their capability and access seed funding when ready to scale.'
The first round of grant recipients includes Alternative Energy Innovation which is developing energy solutions for the agriculture sector through automation improvements and participation in the energy marketplace.
Other first round grant recipients include AirAgri, Ambit Robotics, Farmo, Engenia Solutions, Mobble and Rubens Technologies.
For more visit the Agriculture Victoria website or LaunchVic website.
