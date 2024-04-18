Frustration over plans to keep "inefficient" irrigation channel open

A Pyramid Hill livestock and crop producer says he's frustrated by plans for a multi-million dollar upgrade of an irrigation channel on one of his properties - particularly as it's one he wants shut down.
Andrew Christian is growing wheat and raising beef cattle on the block, between Cohuna and Kerang and says shutting the channel could result 100's of megalitres in water savings each year.
But he says Goulburn-Murray Water is insisting the channel be upgraded - at a potential cost of $2 million.
"All properties have been connected to alternate supply points, except ours," he said.
"I am the only irrigator on the channel and I am right at the end of it."
The eight km channel runs from Mincha West, on the Goulburn system.
"We have been informed, given the length of the channel, the cost will be more than $2 million - these costs will be borne by the GMW customer base," Mr Christian said.
He said he wanted to join the other five irrigators on the channel who have had their licences substituted from the Goulburn to the Murray Zone 7 system.
"I want it rationalised (closed) - it just does not make sense," he said.
"There is a huge amount of water savings in it, it's wasting 300-400 megalitres a year - that water could be given out to other water entitlement holders.
"It doesn't make sense to deliver the water to me down that channel, it takes 30ML to fill the channel to supply level and sometimes I use only half a megalitre to fill a dam.
"I then shut my outlet and then, over the next four-six weeks the channel evaporates, seeps out and becomes dry again - effectively wasting 29.5ML every time I carry out that process."
Moving him onto the Murray system would also give him a higher flow.
He said he had owned the property for about five years and the person he bought it off had been given the alternative of moving to another supply point.
The Pyramid Hill property adjoined the Murray system, he said.
"We have requested that the modernisation does not commence and would accept a reduced level of service until such time future funding becomes available that facilitates the connection to an alternate source and point of supply," he said.
Mr Christian said he could see no reason for keeping the channel open.
He said his Goulburn entitlements could be substituted for ones in the Murray system, as had happened with other irrigators on the channel, to get around intervalley trade rules.
"They have said they are going to spend a lot of money to upgrade that channel and allow me to continue to be a Goulburn irrigator - it's absolute bloody-mindedness," he said.
G-MW has been contacted for comment.
