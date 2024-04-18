Stock & Land
Home/News

Frustration over plans to keep "inefficient" irrigation channel open

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 19 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Christian on his Kotta property. He wants Goulburn-Murray Water to rationalise an irrigation channel on his Pyramid Hill property, but it says it wants to upgrade it. Picture by Andrew Miller
Andrew Christian on his Kotta property. He wants Goulburn-Murray Water to rationalise an irrigation channel on his Pyramid Hill property, but it says it wants to upgrade it. Picture by Andrew Miller

A Pyramid Hill livestock and crop producer says he's frustrated by plans for a multi-million dollar upgrade of an irrigation channel on one of his properties - particularly as it's one he wants shut down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.